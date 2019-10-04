Delhi: Man arrested for sending hoax bomb message to school teacher

New Delhi [India], Oct 4 (ANI): A 50-year-old man was arrested here on Friday for allegedly sending a threat message to a school teacher warning of a bomb blast in the school, said police.

The man identified as Sharikh Akhatar, resident of Bara Hindu Rao area here had sent a WhatsApp message using the SIM card of a mobile phone of his friend's to teach him a lesson, police said.

He sent the message to the teacher at Kendriya Vidyalya Gole Market on Thursday to create panic amid the high alert in Delhi.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

