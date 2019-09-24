Delhi: Man arrested for stabbing co-worker over altercation

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A man was on Tuesday arrested by Delhi Police for stabbing his co-worker following an altercation between the two, in a shoe factory located in Punjabi Bagh.

The deceased (48) has been identified as Dwarka Prasad.

According to the police, a Police Control Room (PCR) had informed the PP Madipur, Punjabi Bagh Police Station about the incident at around 11 am today.

"PCR informed us that Prasad was stabbed by a sharp object in the factory. One 41-year-old Ramesh Chand has been arrested for allegedly stabbing Prasad over a trivial issue and he has confessed his crime. Chand stabbed Prasad on finding out some defect in the shoe designed by the latter. The altercation developed into a big scuffle which led to the incident," said a police official.

After the incident occurred, Prasad was rushed to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital where he was declared dead after the preliminary examination.

Police have recovered the weapon of offence which is a sharp-edged tool for making footwear.

A case has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

