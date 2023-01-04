Delhi: Man arrested for stabbing woman in Adarsh Nagar

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): A 22-year-old man was arrested for stabbing a woman in the broad daylight on Monday in the Adarsh Nagar area, said Delhi police on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sukhvinder Singh.

According to the police, the accused and the victim woman (21) were friends. However, due to a dispute, the accused stabbed the girl 3-4 times.



The woman is stable and currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

It was found that the accused, following the incident, had absconded to Ambala (Haryana) from Delhi, said the police.

A police team rushed to Ambala and apprehended him en route on Tuesday while returning to Delhi from Ambala.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

