Delhi: Man arrested in possession of around 700 kg illegal firecrackers

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A man was arrested on Tuesday in possession of around 700 kg illegal firecrackers, kept at a flour mill, in Jagatpuri.

A police officer talking about the incident said, "Yesterday (Tuesday) evening, police team received information about the selling of illegal firecrackers in the area. So, they confirmed where this illegal selling was taking place. When they verified and raided that place...it came to light that there was a flour mill and from behind it...firecrackers have been recovered."

The police officer said the main accused has been arrested and further interrogation is going on. (ANI)

