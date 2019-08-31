Representative Image
Delhi: Man arrested, minor detained in Maujpur man's death case

ANI | Updated: Aug 31, 2019 15:55 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man and detained a minor boy in connection with the death of a man in Maujpur.
The deceased sustained some injuries during a quarrel with the accused persons and was later declared brought dead at a hospital.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code.
More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

