Delhi: Man arrested, minor detained in Maujpur man's death case

New Delhi [India], Aug 31 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man and detained a minor boy in connection with the death of a man in Maujpur.

The deceased sustained some injuries during a quarrel with the accused persons and was later declared brought dead at a hospital.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 302 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

