Delhi: Man arrested with 6.5 kg ganja, case registered

New Delhi [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A 24-year-old man was arrested in New Delhi Railway Station in possession of 6.5 kg Ganja packed in 6 iron cylinders.

The incident took place on January 10 while Sandeep Kumar of Railway Protection Force (RPF) was on patrolling duty.

The accused has been identified as Usman. Sandeep Kumar noticed him was carrying six cylinders and one of the cylinders fell on the ground and a suspicious-looking material came out from the fallen cylinder.

The cylinders were packed in separate jute bags that arrived at NDRS through parcel service of Railways from West Bengal.

A case has been registered under Section 20 of NDPS. (ANI)

