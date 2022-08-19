Delhi: Man beaten for stealing water motor in Wazirabad

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): A man was beaten for allegedly stealing a water motor in Wazirabad. A case was registered on Friday after a video went viral on social media in which some persons were seen beating a man.

The victim has been identified as Sakil.

Delhi Police said, "Locals of Wazirabad village caught a thief red-handed, accusing him of stealing a water motor. They beat him up and shaved his head. Legal action under various sections of IPC has been initiated against the alleged persons in this regard."



After further inquiry, it was revealed that local residents of Wazirabad village apprehended a thief red-handed, while he had stolen a water motor.

The people beat him and shaved his head. The alleged thief was also made to clean the drain.

The legal action in this regard has been initiated under sections 323, 341, 355, 504 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the alleged persons and an investigation is taken up, said the police.

The investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

