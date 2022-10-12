Delhi man beaten to death over use of public toilet, two arrested

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Two persons were arrested after they beat a man to death in Delhi's Ashok Vihar after an argument over the use of a public toilet, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Mohit and Sahil who, according to the police, are brothers and living in the same locality as the deceased who was identified as Raja Babu.

The incident is said to have taken place on October 10.



The victim was brought to the hospital in a serious condition and was transferred to the higher centre for treatment where he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

"On enquiry, it was revealed that the deceased had an argument with two other persons living in the same locality, over the use of the public toilet. The deceased was a BC of PS Ashok Vihar and he had shown a surgical blade to the other two, due to which they had beaten him and caused injuries over head and chest, due to which he succumbed," said the police.

Following the incident, the police registered a case and both the accused were arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

