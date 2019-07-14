Delhi: Man cooks up false loot story, needed money for marriage

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi police arrested a man named Gagan Deep for allegedly stealing his employer's money and drafting a false loot story to mislead people. Gagan's friend has also been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.

According to the police, Gagan had allegedly stolen Rs 10 lakh, belonging to his employer.

On June 11 he was carrying a bag full of money to hand it over to his employer. While he was on his way, he called his employer from a passerby's mobile and informed that few bike-borne criminals looted the entire amount and fled away. Gagan's employer subsequently informed the police officials.

"Gagan asserted contradictory statements during the interrogation process, our team mounted more pressure to break him down and later he confessed his crime in front of the police officers," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North District said.

Gagan was working as a cash collector with a businessman at Narela Industrial Area for last four years.

He hatched the entire conspiracy along with his friend Vivek Raghav, who is an auto driver. As per their plan, on June 11 Gagan kept his phone in the cash bag and called his employer from a passerby's mobile before fleeing.

During the interrogation process, Gagan revealed that he was in a dire need of money for his wedding which was scheduled to take place on July 20, and for his father's treatment. He conceived this idea from a crime show, as told by the police. (ANI)

