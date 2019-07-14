Representative Image
Representative Image

Delhi: Man cooks up false loot story, needed money for marriage

ANI | Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:03 IST

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Delhi police arrested a man named Gagan Deep for allegedly stealing his employer's money and drafting a false loot story to mislead people. Gagan's friend has also been arrested by the police in connection with the incident.
According to the police, Gagan had allegedly stolen Rs 10 lakh, belonging to his employer.
On June 11 he was carrying a bag full of money to hand it over to his employer. While he was on his way, he called his employer from a passerby's mobile and informed that few bike-borne criminals looted the entire amount and fled away. Gagan's employer subsequently informed the police officials.
"Gagan asserted contradictory statements during the interrogation process, our team mounted more pressure to break him down and later he confessed his crime in front of the police officers," Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Outer North District said.
Gagan was working as a cash collector with a businessman at Narela Industrial Area for last four years.
He hatched the entire conspiracy along with his friend Vivek Raghav, who is an auto driver. As per their plan, on June 11 Gagan kept his phone in the cash bag and called his employer from a passerby's mobile before fleeing.
During the interrogation process, Gagan revealed that he was in a dire need of money for his wedding which was scheduled to take place on July 20, and for his father's treatment. He conceived this idea from a crime show, as told by the police. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:57 IST

2 dead in Solan building collapse, 12 Armymen still trapped:...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that one jawan has died while 12 Armymen are still trapped inside the debris of a building that collapsed near Kumarhatti in Solan on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:52 IST

Assam: Over 14 lakh people affected as flood situation worsens

Morigaon (Assam) [India] July 14 (ANI): Around 62 relief camps have been set up for relief and rescue purpose with lakhs of people from 25 districts being affected by the advent of floods in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:51 IST

GFP meet at Manohar Parrikar's memorial violated its sanctity: BJP

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 14 (ANI): BJP Goa Unit Spokesperson Damodar Naik on Sunday hit out at Goa Forward Party (GFP) for conducting a meeting at late chief minister Manohar Parrikar's memorial, stating that its president Vijai Sardesai has violated sanctity of the place by holding 'politically

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:43 IST

Himachal: CM Thakur lays foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday laid the foundation stone of 33 KV Sub-station at Janjehli, a project to be completed at a cost of Rs. 6 crore here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:27 IST

Lucknow: Woman allegedly raped jumps off building, dies

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India] July 14 (ANI): A woman who was allegedly raped jumped off a building here and died on Sunday, according to the officials.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:23 IST

Capt Amarinder hails Pak for removal of 'permit for passage' via...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 14 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday welcomed Pakistan's decision to remove the requirement of a separate permit system to allow pilgrims to travel through the historic Kartarpur corridor but requested for the waiver of passport to facilit

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:14 IST

Rajnath Singh lights 'Victory Flame' to commemorate Kargil war

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): A 'Victory Flame' was lit by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday at the National War Memorial in Delhi, which will reach Drass in Jammu and Kashmir on July 26 to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:10 IST

Gujarat: 2 dead, 26 injured after ride breaks down at adventure...

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 14 (ANI): Two people died and over 26 people injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria area broke here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:06 IST

BL Santhosh replaces Ramlal in BJP as General Secretary (Organisation)

New Delhi (India), July 14 (ANI): A day after Ramlal was shifted back to Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), BJP President Amit Shah on Sunday promoted BL Santhosh as National General Secretary (Organisation) of the party.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 20:02 IST

Nitish Kumar chairs meeting to review flood situation in Bihar

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 14 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting over the floods in the state and directed officials to remain alert by keeping an eye on all factors responsible for it.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:59 IST

Heavy rain hits normal life in Agartala

Agartala (Tripura) [India] July 14 (ANI): Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in Agartala district of Tripura. Locals faced problems reaching their workplaces as the floods have disabled transportation in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 19:54 IST

Here's everything you need to know about Chandrayaan-2!

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): India eyes creating history with its Chandrayaan-2 mission, a mission which several scientists have described as one of the most complex ever undertaken by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Read More
iocl