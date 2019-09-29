Delhi: Man detained at IGI for attempting to smuggle phone, watches

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Officials at Delhi Airport on Sunday arrested one person from Delhi's IGI Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle commercial items worth 20 lakhs into the country.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Hong Kong to Delhi.

Upon frisking him and checking his baggage, the official recovered 27 I phones, 330 watches of different brands such as Rolex, Diesel, Tommy Hilfiger, Versace among others.

The officials also seized 20 branded tracksuits and one iron soldering machine. The above goods have been seized under section 110 of Customs Act, 1962.

The officials said that the accused has admitted that he brought commercial items valued Rs 85,00,000 in his past visits, during the period from October 2017 to September 2019.

The man has been put behind bars under provisions of section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

