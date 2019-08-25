Delhi: Man dies after falling off Barapullah Flyover; one injured

New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Two persons riding on a two-wheeler fell from Barapullah flyover after an accident on Saturday. One was declared dead while the other is critically injured.

The two persons were found lying under the flyover near Barapullah drain and were immediately taken to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where one was declared 'brought dead'.

"The deceased, identified as Rohit Makol, aged 36 years, is a resident of Delhi and the injured person, identified as Pradeep, is a cousin of the deceased," the police said.

The police have been told by the doctors that the injured person was not in a position to register a statement.

At the site of the accident, the police have recovered a white coloured two-wheeler which was damaged from the right side and a broken helmet from the sidewall of the flyover.

The family members of the deceased and the injured have been informed.

A case under sections 279, 337 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code at Sunlight Colony police station has been registered and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

