Delhi: Man dies after falling unconscious, two arrested

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Delhi Police have made two arrests in connection with the death of a man after he was found unconscious near Old Delhi Railway Station on Monday.

The man, identified as Mohammad Ovaish, was a resident of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

"Based on the statements of eye-witnesses, following a scuffle between the deceased and accused, Mohammad Ovaish fell unconscious," police said.

Police have arrested two persons identified as Lallan and Ayub alias Sarfaraj. A case has been registered under Section 304 of India Penal Code at Kotwali police station.

"Police had received a call on Monday night at 10.07 pm at Kotwali police station regarding one person lying unconscious near the exit gate of Old Delhi Railway Station. The man was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," the police said.

The post mortem has been conducted and the body has been handed over to the family, the police said.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

