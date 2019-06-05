New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): Sumit, a man who was taken in custody and lodged in Delhi Cantt Police Station died under suspicious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
According to police, his health deteriorated during interrogation and he died after being taken to hospital.
Postmortem report will ascertain the cause of death.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Delhi: Man dies in custody under suspicious circumstances
ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:38 IST
