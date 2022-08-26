Delhi: Man dies in road accident in Wazirabad

Wazirabad (New Delhi) [India], August 26 (ANI): A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident on Thursday night near Pusta road, Wazirabad village.

The deceased was recognised as Rahul, a resident of Biharipur, Delhi. Police found one motorcycle near his body.

Earlier, locals informed the police that the young man skidded off Pusta road because of the street dogs and then hit by one passing pickup van. The persons present there did not notice the van number. They also informed that after the falling, the victim received injuries on the back side of his head and died on the spot, officials said.



The police reached the spot and analysed CCTVs for further inspections. A case was registered under sections 279 and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The deceased was found without a helmet and died due to a major head injury, Police said.

The young man was unmarried and working in the kitchen of Leela Hotel near Karkardooma court since 2021. (ANI)

