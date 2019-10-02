Delhi: Man drowns in Yamuna after falling from Majnu-ka-Tilla

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): One person drowned on Wednesday after he allegedly fell in Yamuna river from Majnu-ka-Tilla in North Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said.

According to an officer, rescue teams tried to save the man identified as Surjeet but failed.

The body has been recovered and sent for postmortem. The police are investigating whether it was an accident or if he was committing suicide.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

