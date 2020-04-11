Delhi man feeds pigeons amid lockdown

By Deepika Rathore Chauhan

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): As the world is struggling to save human lives from the coronavirus, animals and birds are fighting a battle against hunger and thirst.

As the people have been asked to remain in their homes during the lockdown to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, animals and birds have been left without food and water.

In this situation, several NGOs and common people have taken up the task to feed stray animals after getting special permission from the authorities.

Kamlesh, a resident of Patel Chowk, has taken up the responsibility of feeding the pigeons daily amid the lockdown.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "These birds are dependent on us. Earlier, every day hundreds of people would come to feed them but since the lockdown has been imposed, these birds are not getting their feed."

"Since the lockdown, I have been bringing feed for the pigeons in bulk quantity and give it to them every morning. Besides, I refill the water bowls kept for the pigeons." (ANI)

