Delhi: Man held for attacking woman, her daughter over rejection of marriage proposal

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A man has been arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and her daughter over rejection of marriage proposals made to the woman's daughter, the police informed.

The accused has been identified as Ramu (38).

The police said that Ramu was a frequent visitor to their house as he was a friend of the victim's husband. On Sunday, the accused came to the victims' house and asked the woman for marrying her daughter to him.



When the woman refused, the accused allegedly attacked her and her daughter with a sharp iron weapon, leaving them seriously injured. Ramu was apprehended by neighbours of the victims soon after the incident.

The injured were taken to RTRM hospital, the police said.

A case under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Chhawla Police Station on basis of statements made by the woman, said the police. (ANI)

