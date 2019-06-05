Delhi: Man held for blackmailing, extorting girls using sexually explicit morphed pictures

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police arrested 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing and extorting girls using morphed pictures and videos.

The accused identified as Akhil Ajayan has been arrested from Kollam, Kerala.

"The Cyber Crime Unit of Delhi Police received a complaint from a distressed father who alleged that one person who was his daughter's Facebook friend, had sent him and his family members morphed, sexually explicit photos and videos of his daughter and threatened that if he didn't pay up Rs 8 Lakh, the accused would share the offensive photos and videos with the complainant's friends and other relatives through WhatsApp and Social Media," a police release said.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused started using Social Media to befriend women.

"Once he had befriended her, he gathered all the information about her relatives and family members from Facebook and then tried to use the information to extort the complainant by creating morphed pictures and videos of his daughter," the release said.

The accused has a lavish lifestyle and loves to own the latest mobile phones and gadgets. On further interrogation, he disclosed that he had taken a loan to buy iPhone Xs Max for around Rs 1.25 lakhs and didn't have the money to repay it.

According to police, the accused ended up earning up to Rs 1.5 lakh extra per month as DriveTrack cash back, thus illegally pocketing the incentives meant for loyal customers.

"During his tenure as a Manager, he used a scheme of a Public Sector Oil Company to reward loyal customers, HP DriveTrack, to his own advantage. He would collect cash from customers and use the DriveTrack card of his friends and family members to make payment and get a 5 per cent cash back," the release read.

According to police, Ajayan was planning to settle in Brazil with the help of the extorted Rs 8 Lakh. The police also found that Ajayan has also befriended several girls.

"From the initial examination of his device and interrogation, it has come out that he has befriended other innocent girls, including a Brazilian national. He had travelled to Turkey earlier this year to meet the Brazilian woman and had taken 6000 USD from her," the release said. (ANI)

