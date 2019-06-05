Delhi: Man held for drunk driving to serve at old age home

New Delhi (India) Jun 5 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday directed a man, prosecuted for drunken driving, to do social service in an Old Age Home for two weeks as a punishment.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sonu Agnihotri upheld the trial court's order convicting him but reduced his sentence from two days imprisonment to social service. The convict has to serve in an Old Age Home for two weeks from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The court also directed him to file daily photographs of doing 'seva' after a period of two weeks and justify his presence by getting it certified by the manager of the said Old Age Home.

The trial court's order directing permanent cancellation of the convict's driving license was also modified by ASJ Agnihotri while directing that the driving license of the said convict shall remain suspended for six months.

The order was passed over an appeal filed by the private job person challenging a Metropolitan Magistrate court order which had sentenced him to two days imprisonment and also imposed fine of Rs 2000. The trial court had also suspended his driving license permanently when he pleaded guilty of the offence.

ASJ Agnihotri observed that the accused who is the sole bread earner for the family and first-time offender deserves to be dealt with leniently but at the same time balance has to be maintained keeping in view right of others to have safe passage on the road. (ANI)

