Delhi: Man held for firing in air outside office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): A 51-year-old man identified as Rameshwar Pehalwan has been arrested for allegedly firing two shots outside the office of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans in Rohini area on Monday.

Police have recovered his vehicle and the weapon.

A case has been registered under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief and damage to property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"Bullets were fired in the air outside BJP MP Hans Raj Hans' Rohini office. The person has been arrested. Further investigation is underway," said SD Mishra, DCP, Rohini. (ANI)

