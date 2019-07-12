Delhi: Man held for posing as PMO official

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A man, impersonating as an official of Prime Minister's Office (PMO), was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday morning.

The suspect visited the Khadi showroom located in Connaught Place, Delhi on Thursday. He tried to impersonate as a PMO official and allegedly threatened the salesmen seeking favors.

Later, the manager of the showroom filed a police complaint against the suspect following which he was taken into police custody today morning.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

