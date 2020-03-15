New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a person, who had allegedly posted a picture on his WhatsApp status where he was holding an illegal firearm during Holi celebrations.
The accused was identified as Vinit (19). The police also allegedly recovered a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from the possession of the accused.
According to the police, a screenshot reached the police through informers, following which the Narcotics Squad of the south district conducted a raid on Maharishi Valmiki Marg in Ambedkar Nagar, where they apprehended the accused.
The police have stated that the accused was a school drop out and had clicked himself with the firearm to show off.
A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Delhi man held for posing with illegal firearm
ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2020 15:16 IST
