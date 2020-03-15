Delhi man held for posing with illegal firearm

New Delhi [India], Mar 15 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a person, who had allegedly posted a picture on his WhatsApp status where he was holding an illegal firearm during Holi celebrations.

The accused was identified as Vinit (19). The police also allegedly recovered a country-made pistol along with two live cartridges from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, a screenshot reached the police through informers, following which the Narcotics Squad of the south district conducted a raid on Maharishi Valmiki Marg in Ambedkar Nagar, where they apprehended the accused.

The police have stated that the accused was a school drop out and had clicked himself with the firearm to show off.

A case under Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused in this regard. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

