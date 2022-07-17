Delhi: Man held for raping woman in Nangloi

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended a man for allegedly raping a woman in Nangloi.

According to the police statement, a PCR call was received in PS Nangloi regarding the arrest of one person, who had raped the sister of the caller. It was marked to one female Sub Inspector for necessary action.

During the enquiry, it was revealed that the victim (15) was under treatment at AIIMS Hospital and she was unfit for statement. But, on Saturday, the doctor declared her fit for statement.



The statement of the victim was recorded.

The victim stated that she was working in a shoe factory where the accused Jai Parkash was a Manager. On July 2, Jai Parkash (31) requested her to come to his home as his wife was ill. But, when the victim reached there, Jai Parkash sexually assaulted her with the help of his wife.

A few days later, Jai Parkash stopped her on her way home and poured some liquid into her mouth and she became unconscious and was admitted to the hospital.

On the statement of the victim, a case has been registered under section 307/376/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 POCSO Act in PS Nangloi.

Accused Jai Parkash has been apprehended and is being interrogated. His wife will be apprehended soon. (ANI)

