Delhi man held for Tik-Tok video showing him firing from pistol

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A man was arrested by Delhi Police on Monday after a Tik-Tok video showing him firing from a pistol went viral.

The accused was identified as 32-year old Faizan. The police in order to nab Faizan, identified the location and interrogated him.

"On the intervening night of August 10-11, a video went viral on different social media platforms in which a person is seen firing in the air with a weapon in his hand. The video was firstly uploaded on Tik-Tok and later on, the video went viral on different social media websites viz. WhatsApp, Facebook etc. and after watching/examining the video, the place of occurrence was found to be a public street in Suiwalan, Chandni Mahal," an official statement read.

According to the statement, it was Faizan's birthday and he wanted to do something different. He later decided to make a video of him firing in the air.

"On the eve of his 32nd birthday on August 10, he planned his birthday celebration in a different way. So, he took a country-made pistol from a person of Chandni Mahal area and recorded the alleged video, and uploaded the same on Tik-Tok, to make himself famous on social media," it said.

The firearm and mobile used for recording the video have been seized. (ANI)

