Delhi man held in Punjab's Patiala for kidnapping, raping minor girl

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): A 20-year-old man hailing from Delhi's Narela has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 14-years-old girl. The victim has been subsequently rescued from Patiala, Punjab.

According to police officials, the accused Brijesh has been arrested and has been charged with sections of rape under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act.

The minor was first reported missing on June 14 by her mother.

A case under Section 363 of the IPC was registered at Narela Police Station.

During the investigation, it came to notice that Brijesh, who was residing in the same locality, along with his brother, was also missing since the girl's disappearance.

So, the local intelligence zeroed in upon him. Call detail record of the mobile phone of the suspect showed his movement in Patiala, Punjab.

Soon after, the investigation revealed that one of the relatives of the suspect is residing in Patiala, Punjab. Thereafter a team was rushed to Punjab for further investigation.

On the basis of technical surveillance and thorough search, the missing girl was finally traced at the house of the relative of the suspect in Patiala, Punjab.

On further questioning, the girl alleged sexual assault by the accused Brijesh. Thereafter, a case under relevant sections was registered against the accused, the police added. (ANI)

