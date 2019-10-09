Delhi: Man jumps before metro at Uttam Nagar station, injured

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A 55-year-old man was injured after jumping in front of a metro train at Uttam Nagar East Metro station, police said on Wednesday.

The person was identified as Sanjeev Oberoi, a resident of Vikaspuri.

Police said, "Today a PCR call was received regarding a man jumping in front of running metro at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station platform number 1. He was rescued by the station staff and was taken to DDU hospital. Presently, he is not in a state to record a statement".

Upon enquiry, police discovered that the man was undergoing treatment for depression.

"The patient is being shifted to a private hospital by his family members. They have said that he was undergoing treatment for depression," the police said.

Further enquiry is in progress, the police added. (ANI)

