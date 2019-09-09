Delhi: Man kills daughter for having an affair, two held

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A girl was allegedly killed by her father for having an affair with a boy in Delhi's Azadpur area, police have said.

According to police, Lakhan (50) was unhappy over his daughter's affair with the boy and hatched a plan to kill her and make it look like a suicide. He took help of his friend Raju, 30, in committing the crime.

The family members took the girl's body to Kewal Park cremation ground on July 24. They had put the body on a pyre and were about to set it on fire when a team of two policemen, acting on a tip-off, reached and stopped the ritual.

The body was then sent to the BJRM Hospital where a medicolegal case (MLC) was conducted. A post-mortem examination revealed that there were multiple external injuries on the girl's body. The doctors said the girl died due to throttling.

"All the injuries are antemortem in nature," the post mortem report said.

Based on the post-mortem examination report, the police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the two accused on Sunday. Further probe is on. (ANI)

