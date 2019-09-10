Delhi: Man kills infant daughter in Bindapur

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly killed his own 20-days-old infant daughter after having an argument with his wife in Bindapur area here.

The incident took place on Friday.

According to the police, the man identified as Mukesh was angered after having an argument with his wife about her going to her maternal home.

He then took his daughter to his room, first strangled and then drowned her in a plastic water tub, police said.

Mukesh got married in the year 2018 and was living with his wife in a joint family here. He had his own business as a confectioner.

After the incident, the family called the police and a case was registered.

Police are investigating the case from different angles. (ANI)

