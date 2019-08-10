Representative Image
Delhi: Man kills live-in partner over suspicion of affair, arrested

ANI | Updated: Aug 10, 2019 06:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly killed his live-in partner suspecting the latter of having an affair.
The accused identified as Ramdas committed the crime on Thursday night and was planning to flee from Delhi when the police arrested him.
During the interrogation, Ramdas told the police that he suspected his partner was having an affair. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 07:01 IST

