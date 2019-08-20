Delhi: Man kills lover's husband, held

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested one person for allegedly killing the husband of his married lover in Jaitpur area here.

According to police, the incident took place late on Monday night when the lover of the woman came to the couple's house in the absence of the husband.

However, before he could leave, the husband came back and saw him with his wife, said police.

A scuffle broke out between the two, in which the man hit his lover's husband with a metal rod killing him on the spot.

He had fled the spot but police managed to arrest him. Police have registered a case. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

