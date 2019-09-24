The Delhi Police
Delhi: Man kills sister's friend over suspicion of affair

By Rizwan Arif | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A man on Monday killed his sister's male friend in Delhi's Paschim Vihar area. The accused suspected that the victim was having an affair with his sibling.
The Police have registered an FIR in the matter.
The accused, identified as Anil, along with two of his friends, called the deceased, Prashant, on a pretext of work and stabbed him multiple times, following which he succumbed to his injuries.
In a statement to the police, brother of the deceased, Pankaj, said, "Anil has always had a grudge against Prashant because of his terms with his sister. On Sunday evening, he threatened Anil but the matter was mediated. Later that night, Anil went to his house and asked Prashant to accompany him towards railway the track where he and his friend stabbed multiple times."
Pankaj is the eyewitness in the case as he saw his brother getting mercilessly attacked by the accused.
According to the police, efforts are being made to arrest the culprits. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal's first woman Lieutenant Colonel

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday congratulated Army officer Ponung Doming, who became the first woman officer from the state to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.



Updated: Sep 24, 2019 05:13 IST

Motor Vehicle Act: Petrol pump distributes free refreshments at...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): A petrol pump in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Monday distributed free refreshments to customers queuing up to obtain their Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates.



Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:35 IST

Govt announces new medical college for Leh

Jammu and Kashmir [India], Sept 24 (ANI): In a major development to revitalize health and medical education in the Himalayan region, the Central government on Monday announced a new medical college for the Leh district of Ladakh region.



Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:35 IST

Coast Guard chief apprises Palaniswami of initiatives taken to...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan on Monday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and apprised him about various developments envisaged to strengthen the maritime domain.



Updated: Sep 24, 2019 03:12 IST

Nadda hints at including abrogation of Article 370 in school curriculum

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday hinted that abrogation of Article 370 will be included in school syllabus.



Updated: Sep 24, 2019 02:06 IST

UNICEF Executive Director calls on PM Modi on UNGA sidelines

New York [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Henrietta Fore called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly session here on Monday.



Updated: Sep 24, 2019 00:54 IST

JD (U) chalks out strategy for Delhi polls, to contest all seats

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 24 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar on Monday met party's Delhi president Dayanand Rai to chalk out a strategy for the Delhi Assembly elections, scheduled to be held next year.



Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:19 IST

J-K: Rs 3.5 crore released for strengthening healthcare...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday released funding of Rs 3.5 crore to strengthen the healthcare framework in the Srinagar district.



Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:19 IST

New medical college to come up in Leh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): In a major development to revitalise health and medical education in the Himalayan region, the Centre on Monday announced a new medical college for Leh.



Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:19 IST

J-K: Div Commissioner directs district chiefs to constitute...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Monday, convened a meeting to work out modalities for 'youth engagement programme' to be implemented at district level.



Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:10 IST

Bihar: Ganga flowing above danger mark, district admin issues...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): District administration on Monday issued an alert for the low lying areas in Patna as River Ganga is flowing above danger mark here.



Updated: Sep 23, 2019 23:08 IST

MP: Accused in honey trap case brought to Bhopal for probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 23 (ANI): An accused in the alleged honey-trap case was on Monday brought to Bhopal by police as part of the evidence gathering and further interrogation.


