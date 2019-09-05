Delhi: Man sets motorbike on fire after police issues challan

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): A man allegedly set his motorbike on fire after Delhi traffic police issued a challan to him for violating traffic rules in Sheikh Sarai area on Thursday.

Police said the man was in an inebriated condition.

On Sunday, the police issued as many as 3,900 challans till the evening soon after higher penalties for traffic violations came into force.

Higher penalties for traffic violations came into effect from September 1 after the implementation of provisions of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. (ANI)

