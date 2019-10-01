Delhi: Man shot at in Brahmpuri

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): A man identified as Mohammad Abbas was shot at on Tuesday afternoon in Brahmpuri.

He was admitted to a hospital with a lacerated wound on the left side of his neck and is reportedly out of danger now.

"The injured as well as other persons present at the time of the incident, have not mentioned anyone's name in the case. The circumstances seem suspicious hence it has been taken cognizance of," Ved Surya, DCP, North-East Delhi said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

