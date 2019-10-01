Delhi: Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Two bike-borne assailants on Tuesday shot dead a 25-year-old man in East Delhi's Kalyanpuri area.

The victim identified as Jaspal was a contractor of building material.

The incident occurred today morning at 5 am when he was standing outside his residence and the two men opened fire at him, officials said.

Following the attack, the locals managed to nab one of the attackers and later handed him to the police.

Police have recovered a motorbike used in the crime.

Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

