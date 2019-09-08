Delhi: Man shot dead by unidentified assailants in Narela

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): A person died here on Sunday morning after being shot at multiple times by unidentified assailants in Narela area.

"A call was received regarding an incident of firing near Lam Pur Mod on Narela main road. The person who was shot at has been identified as Virender alias Kale. He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A case is being registered under relevant Sections and investigation has been initiated," Delhi Police informed.

The deceased had earlier contested Municipal polls. He was involved in 13 criminal cases. (ANI)

