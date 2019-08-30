Delhi: Man shot dead over old enmity

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man was shot dead on Wednesday by three unidentified persons while his aunt received injuries in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area, in a case apparently related to old enmity, police said.

The man was identified as Avinash, a resident of Subhash Camp, Aali Vihar, police said on Thursday.

"Police received information at 10.30 PM regarding a man being shot at Subhash Camp in Aali Vihar. A team reached the spot and found that the injured was already sent to the hospital ... Avinash was declared brought dead while his aunt Sheela was later discharged from the hospital," said a police official.

After being discharged, Sheela told the police that they were sitting behind their house when three boys came and started a quarrel with Avinash. During the scuffle, they pulled out a pistol, fired a bullet at Avinash and fled.

According to police the prima facie motive seems to be old enmity.

They are also checking the CCTV footage of the area.

A case under section 307, 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered by the police in the matter.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

