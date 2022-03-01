Delhi man stabbed to death after fight breaks out in gym

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death on Tuesday after a fight broke out between two groups inside a gym in Central Delhi's Paharganj area, police said.

The Paharganj Police Station received information from Lady Hardinge Hospital about some people injured in a fight at a Gym in the Chuna Mandi of Paharganj. The police rushed to the Lady Hardinge Hospital where they found two persons from one group and four persons from another group injured.

The dead man has been identified as Manoj Manchanda, a resident of Motia Khan in Paharganj.



"There was an incident of a fight inside a gym between two boys, who also called their families into the fight. The fight got aggravated and one party attacked the other with a knife killing one. An FIR has been registered in this case", said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chahan.

The police registered a case on charges of murder, attempt to murder following a statement of Vicky Manchanda, the brother of the dead, the DCP said.

Vicky Manchanda stated, "Mayank Manchanda, son of deceased Manoj Manchanda called his father at about 10 am on Tuesday from Fitness Hub Gym and informed him that Saurav Sharma, Joginder Sharma, Manjeet Sharma alias Babla and Rahul Sharma, all residents of Ghee Mandi, Paharganj are fighting with him at the gym. Both Vicky Manchanda and Manoj Manchanda also reached the gym. It later on turned into a fight with knives and sharp objects. Both parties scuffled with each other wherein they received serious injuries."

As per the preliminary investigation, the fight broke out between two groups over playing loud music inside the gym.

Police said an investigation is underway and two accused have been caught. (ANI)

