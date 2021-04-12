Delhi: Man stabs father to death over money dispute, held

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): A man was stabbed to death allegedly by his son when the father refused to give him money in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri area, police said on Monday.

The victim identified as Manohar Lal was stabbed multiple times by his 29-year-old son Balwan, who was arrested in connection with the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday near Bheem Basti, Junapur after a quarrel broke out between the father-son duo over some money following which Balwan attacked Lal with a sharp object, police said.



The injured man sustained multiple stab wounds on his abdomen and he was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre where he died during treatment.

"During inquiry, it was revealed that a quarrel broke out between Lal and Balwan when the laater was demanding money from him. When Lal refused, his son who was under the influence of alcohol then stabbed his father with a knife multiple times," police added.

Police registered a case of murder and the accused has been arrested.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

