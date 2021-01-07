Delhi: Man stabs two police constables in Tilak Nagar leaving one severely injured

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): A person attacked two police constables with a knife in Tilak Nagar's Chowkhandi area here on Wednesday evening leaving one constable injured, the police informed on Thursday.

"The constable sustained severe injuries in hand and abdomen and the criminal also received bullet injuries while trying to snatch service pistol," police said in its statement.

"A call was received in Tilak Nagar Police Station on Wednesday informing about the firing incident. A constable Mukesh and Deepak were patrolling in the B block of the area. During the patrolling, a criminal named Sagar, who was on bail in the dacoity case attacked them with a knife."



Constable Mukesh is known to have received severe injuries in the right hand and abdomen. Mukesh fired two rounds in the air with his service pistol but the accused did not deter and tried to snatch the weapon from him. The said constable fired one more round and in the scuffle, the criminal received the bullet, the police stated.

Both the injured have been shifted to a hospital. Further investigation is on.

Two other similar calls were also received in the area police station. (ANI)

