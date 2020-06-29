Delhi: Man succumbs to injuries after being beaten up by neighbours in Najafgarh

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): A person, who was allegedly beaten up by his neighbour and a group of people in Najafgarh area following a dispute over sharing of water, has succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The incident took place on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against the neighbour. The deceased was identified as Jitender Singh.

The brother of the deceased has accused his neighbour named Amit Rawat of beating up the victim over sharing of water on Saturday night.

Singh had been admitted to Rathi Hospital where the medical doctor gave the initial report that he had suffered physical assault with multiple blunt injuries all over his body. At the time of being admitted to the hospital, Singh was unconscious.

A case has been registered under Section 308 and 34 of IPC.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

