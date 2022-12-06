Delhi: Man uses fake social media account to meet girls, held

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): A man from West Delhi has been arrested for allegedly threatening women he met online of making their obscene videos and circulating them on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Aman Yadav, a resident of Subhash Nagar area, has been booked under sections 469 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of a complaint lodged by one of the victims.

The victim, in her complaint to the police on November 27, alleged that she received a message on her social media account from another account, in which the unidentified user claimed of having her obscene video and make the same viral on social media.

The unidentified asked her to make a relationship with him or he would attack her with acid, the victim alleged in her complaint to the police, officials said.

Following the complaint, a probe was launched by the police and a team of Cyber Police analyzed the IP details of the accused's social media account and track down the accused on the basis of the mobile number linked with it.



The accused was traced down and arrested.

"During the investigation, it was revealed that accused, Aman had created a fake account on social media platform around one and a half years ago and he used to message different women," Delhi Police's statement read.

"He would follow the profiles of random girls and then send messages to them," it added.

"And when they reply to his messages, the accused Aman would start threatening them while claiming that he has their obscene videos and he would make them viral on social media if they would not meet him in person. When the girls refused to do so, the accused would start threatening them, the police said.

The accused had around 1100 followers with the fake account in which most of the users were women, the police said while adding that further probe into the case was on. (ANI)

