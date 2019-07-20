Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo)

Delhi: Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against Manoj Tiwari

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:30 IST

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday filed a criminal complaint against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and others for allegedly making 'false allegations' of corruption in the construction of government school classrooms.
Sisodia has filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media.
Apart from Tiwari, the complaint has been filed against BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for alleging large scale corruption to the tune of Rs 2000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.
Sisodia stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.
Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hear the case on July 22.
Earlier, Tiwari on July 1 launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi by alleging widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital.
"We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," he said at a press conference.
"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should straightaway resign after these findings have come to light. We will be appealing to the Lokpal to investigate this corruption," Tiwari added. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:27 IST

Do what is right for the nation: Robert Vadra to Priyanka

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Extending support to his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, businessman Robert Vadra on Saturday advised his wife to do "what is right for the nation".

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:13 IST

Rajasthan: This government school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and...

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 20 (ANI): Setting a distinctive example of communal harmony, a government school in the city's Bhatta Basti area in Shastri Nagar, teaches students to recite Quran and Sanskrit 'shlokas' -- all under one roof.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:11 IST

'Can't defy my party' was Sheila's response to Vijay Kumar...

New Delhi (India) July 20 At a time when leaders switch sides every now and then, former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, who breathed her last on Saturday, remained committed to Congress throughout her life, said BJP veteran Vijay Kumar Malhotra, one of the seniormost political figures in the n

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 20:05 IST

Bengaluru: BJP MLA Vishwanath plays cricket with reporters and...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MLA SR Vishwanath was seen playing cricket on Saturday outside the hotel where he along with his party MLAs are staying.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:52 IST

U'khand: Padma Shri awardee throws his weight behind liquor...

Tehri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], July 20 (ANI): Padma Shri awardee and Garhwali folk singer Narendra Singh Negi on Saturday supported the liquor bottling plant at Dadua village in the district, saying the unit will create job opportunities for the locals and provide cheap liquor to consumers.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:46 IST

Ghaziabad: 12-year-old boy dies after falling into drain

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): A 12-year-old boy who had fallen in a drain in the Vijay Nagar locality was declared brought dead at the district hospital here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:29 IST

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit at her residence here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:19 IST

Tejashwi urges Centre to declare Bihar floods as national...

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 20 (ANI): RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government to declare Bihar floods as a national calamity and sought the financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:18 IST

Didn't know it would be my last: Kejriwal recalls meeting Sheila Dikshit

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Hours after the demise of Congress stalwart Sheila Dikshit, her political opponents such as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and BJP president of Delhi unit, Manoj Tiwari, on Saturday expressed grief and remembered her contribution to the development of the national cap

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:11 IST

Ajay Bhadoo appointed Joint Secretary to President

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the appointment of Ajay Bhadoo as Joint Secretary to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:07 IST

CM Yogi to visit Sonbhadra tomorrow to meet kin of victims of...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit Sonbhadra on July 21 to meet family members of the victims of the firing incident.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 19:07 IST

Portion of 18th-century gateway crushes car in South Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): A portion of an 18th-century gateway collapsed on a car that was parked underneath it in South Delhi's Garhi area.

Read More
iocl