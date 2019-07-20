Delhi: Manish Sisodia files criminal complaint against Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday filed a criminal complaint against Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and others for allegedly making 'false allegations' of corruption in the construction of government school classrooms.

Sisodia has filed the complaint under section 200 of CrPC for commission of offences under Section 499 and 500 read with Sections 34 and 35 of IPC for making false and defamatory statement in print, electronic and social media.

Apart from Tiwari, the complaint has been filed against BJP MP Hans Raj Hans, MP Pravesh Verma, MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MLA Vijender Gupta and BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana for alleging large scale corruption to the tune of Rs 2000 crore in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

Sisodia stated that all the allegations made by the BJP leaders jointly and individually were false, defamatory and derogatory with an intention to harm and damage his reputation and goodwill.

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court will hear the case on July 22.

Earlier, Tiwari on July 1 launched a scathing attack on the AAP government in Delhi by alleging widespread corruption of around Rs 2,000 crore in the construction of schools in the national capital.

"We are exposing a scam in which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia are involved. An RTI has revealed that extra Rs 2,000 crore was given for constructions of rooms in schools that could've been constructed in only Rs 892 crore. 34 contractors were given the task including their relatives," he said at a press conference.

"The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should straightaway resign after these findings have come to light. We will be appealing to the Lokpal to investigate this corruption," Tiwari added. (ANI)

