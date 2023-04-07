Delhi: Massive fire at godown in Samalkha Kapashera area; no casualties reported

New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a godown at Sonia Gandhi camp in the Samalkha Kapashera area on Thursday, fire department officials informed.



After receiving the information, 16 fire tenders were immediately pressed into service, added the officials and no casualties have been reported so far.





"We received a call around 9:38 PM, stating that a fire broke out in a wooden store and this is Sonia Gandhi camp at Samalkha Kapashera area. 16 fire tenders are working to extinguish the fire. No causality reported so far" said Satpal Bhardwaj ( divisional officer ) fire department.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

