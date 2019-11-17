Delhi: Massive fire at shoe factory in Narela

New Delhi [India], Nov 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory here in Narela on Sunday.

The incident took place at around 12:45 am. Twenty-four fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire.

"Two people are suspected to be trapped inside the building. We have deployed teams to start with the search operation. The incident took place here at around 12:45 am," said Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

