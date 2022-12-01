Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Sadar Bazaar area, several vehicles gutted

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out near Bara Tuti Chowk in the Sadar Bazaar area in Old Delhi on Thursday evening, leaving several vehicles, including two-wheelers, gutted.

"Four fire tenders pressed into service forthwith after an intimation about the incident was received," the Fire department said in a statement.

The cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)