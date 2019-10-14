Delhi: Master's student commits suicide in Okhla Vihar

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A first-year post-graduate student at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Okhla Vihar here.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan BK (22-years-old), a native of Kerala.

"Irfan was studying in first year MA Psychology at Jamia Milia University. He committed suicide today at his rented accommodation in Okhla Vihar. He was rushed to the nearest local hospital," said police in a press statement.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

