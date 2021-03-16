Delhi may face huge water crises as Punjab will close canals from Bhakra dam: Satyendar Jain

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi may face a huge water supply cut of about 25 per cent as the canals from Bhakra dam in Punjab will be closed, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday.

"There may be a huge water supply cut of about 25 per cent as the Punjab administration has said that the canal from Bhakra dam will be closed. We are talking to them because water in Delhi comes from other states. If the supply is disrupted then there will be an outcry in Delhi," said Jain.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) said water supply in several areas of east Delhi was hit due to repair work to fix leakage in Vikas Kunj area and added the supply is likely to be restored.



"Several residents of Vikas Kunj reported major leakages in the GK Main leading to water entering the basement of their homes, causing a threat to the buildings. Taking immediate cognisance of the situation, DJB started the repair work," DJB tweeted.

"This repair work has had an adverse impact on the water supply, particularly in East Delhi. This repair work may take a few more hours, after which water supply shall be restored- most likely by today evening. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused," it added.

Water supply has impacted residents of Laxmi Nagar, Chitra Vihar, East Azad Nagar, Gazipur, Dallupura, Trilokpuri, New Kondli, Shadra, Mandawali, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar phase 1 and 2, Shalimar Park, Vishkarma park, Pandav Nagar and its adjoining areas. (ANI)

