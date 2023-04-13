Delhi Mayor instructs zonal officers to prepare list of 'non-performing' employees

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Delhi MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi has instructed all zone officers to prepare a list of employees who have been deliberately failing to fulfil their duties towards citizens.

This move comes after several complaints were received from the local councillors regarding the lack of cleanliness, shortage of teaching staff, and poor maintenance of parks in their areas.

Shelly Oberoi met with the councillors of the Najafgarh zone on Wednesday to review the working of all departments and issued the directive.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Mohd Iqbal was also present at the meeting. During the meeting, the local councillors expressed their concerns regarding the state of cleanliness, primary schools, and parks in the area.

The Mayor assured the councillors that she would take the necessary steps to overcome these issues.

Mayor also announced that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in MCD would bring a policy to overcome the shortage of teaching staff in all MCD schools on the lines of the Delhi government's model of education.

The Mayor stated that she was committed to providing quality education to the children of the area and would take all necessary steps to ensure that the schools are adequately staffed.

Furthermore, the Mayor has received several complaints about employees who have been consistently neglecting their duties towards citizens.

Shelly Oberoi has directed all zone officers to ensure that necessary steps are taken to address the complaints received from various wards.

The councillors raised concerns regarding the encroachment of public land by commercial vehicles and the operation of illegal dairies in the Sagarpur and Dabri areas of the zone. In response, Mayor Oberoi has directed officials to take strict action, including fines, against repeat offenders.

Furthermore, the Mayor emphasised the importance of well-planned ward inspections conducted by Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials and local councillors to ensure maximum benefit to the community.



The Mayor also stressed that both councillors and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are accountable to the citizens who have elected them, and they must work together to improve civic amenities in the city.

To improve accountability and performance, a list of non-performing employees is being prepared, and any negligence will not be tolerated.

The Mayor's office has received complaints from several wards regarding the conduct of certain employees, and appropriate action will be taken against those who have been careless in their duties.

The issue of shortage of school staff and the dilapidated condition of school buildings in Sagarpur and Kakrola wards was also raised in the meeting.

Mayor took note of the situation and directed education officers to prioritise the repair and maintenance of school rooms and toilets.

The Mayor emphasised that the safety of school children is a top priority, and a comprehensive policy to address the shortage of sanitation workers and teaching staff in all MCD schools will be introduced in line with the Delhi government's model of education.

The Mayor also inquired about the maintenance of parks and water bodies in the Dabri and Kakrola wards.

She directed officials to expedite the fencing and lighting works in the parks to provide convenience to the people.

She reiterated the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's commitment to providing better civic amenities to the citizens of the city and announced that similar review meetings will be held every month.

Earlier in the year, Shelly Oberoi was elected mayor of Delhi in the fourth attempt after much wrangling between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and the results were announced on December 7. AAP won 134 seats out of 250. (ANI)

