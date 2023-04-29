Delhi: MCD impounds 245 stray cattle, seals 11 illegal dairies across the city

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Veterinary Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi impounded a total of 245 stray cattle in the current week, said an official release.

"The impounding was carried out to ensure the safety of both the cattle and the general public," added the release.

According to the release, the action was carried out in Keshopur, Khyaala, Barwala, Sangam Vihar, Dakshinpuri, Chhatarpur, Manglapuri, Aya Nagar, Vasant Vihar, Alakhnanda, Roop Nagar, New Chandrawal, Malka Ganj, Vasant Kunj, Shyam Colony, Budh Vihar and Sector 3,5,7,8 Rohini.



The release said, "As part of the same operation, 11 illegal dairies were also sealed in Sangam Vihar, Seelampur, Hastaal and Aya Nagar. These dairies were operating without the necessary permits and were in violation of the law. By closing them down, the authorities hope to improve the health and safety conditions for the public."

Informing about a dairy owner who threw stones at the staff during the operation, the release said, "During the operation, an unfortunate incident occurred in Aya Nagar. One of the dairy owners threw stones at the staff and cattle-catching trucks, breaking the front mirror of the truck and obstructing the government staff in their duties."

"A complaint has been made to the local police station, and the authorities are working to register an FIR against the guilty party," added the release.

"MCD requests all citizens to cooperate with the authorities to ensure the safety and welfare of all citizens as well as animals," further read the release. (ANI)

