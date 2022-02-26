Delhi: Meenakshi Lekhi participates in cycle rally as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations

New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi on Saturday participated in a cycle rally in New Delhi along with diplomats and envoys as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.



"Cycling, peddling should be encouraged to stay healthy and keep the environment also healthy. This rally has started from Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, will be concluded at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi," Lekhi told reporters here today.

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 Years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements. (ANI)

